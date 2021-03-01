Doris J. Buske, age 92 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, January 15, 1929, in Grantfork, IL, the daughter of George and Pearl (nee Ammann) Federer.

On Saturday, June 19, 1954, she married Melvin E. Buske at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Grantfork, IL, who passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 1991.

She was a member of Saint Gertrude Catholic Church, The Altar Society of the Church; VFW Post 5694 Auxiliary-Highland.

Mrs. Buske was born west of Grantfork; she grew up there. Mrs. Buske had lived within two miles of Grantfork all of her life. She worked for Alton Box Board Company for more than ten years and Pamaida Discount Store for ten years. She enjoyed flower beds and gardening, game shows on TV, embroidering quilts and bingo.

Survivors include:

Grandchild – Wendy Lynn (Billy) Rose, East Alton, IL

Grandchild – Troy A. “TJ” (Carmen) Hensley, Pella, IA

Grandchild – Ashley C. (Fred) Wallace, Bellevue, NE

Great Grandchild – Haven

Great Grandchild – Brandon

Great Grandchild – Hudson

Great Grandchild – Laila

Great Grandchild – Aaliah

Great Grandchild – Kaidyn

Nieces and Nephews – Many.

She was preceded in death by:

Husband – Melvin E. Buske – Died 3/26/1991

Father – George J. Federer – Died 8/20/1977

Mother – Pearl C. Federer, nee Ammann – Died 10/2/1972

Daughter – Terry L. Pfister Hensley, nee Buske – Died 9/6/2006

Sister – Esther Federer – Died 11/01/1918

Sister – Edith P. Wildhaber – Died 09/07/2003.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 03, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Thursday, March 04, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 04, 2021, at Saint Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork, IL, with Rev. Fr. Paul J. Bonk, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Gertrude Catholic Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Care Center or Saint Gertrude Catholic Church.