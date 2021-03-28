Elvera Ann “Blondie” Trame, nee Tonnies, age 97, of Bartelso, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

She was born January 23, 1924 in New Baden, a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth, nee Rensing, Tonnies. She married Edward Vincent Trame on October 30, 1947 at St. George Catholic

Church in New Baden and he preceded her in death on March 9, 1977. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Eleanor (Al) Wiegmann, Larry (Vera) Tonnies, Norbert Tonnies, Cletus Tonnies, Loraine Koopmann, Marilyn Mueller, and Dolores (Phil) Hooker.

She is survived by her children, Linda (Bruce) Butler of Eau Claire, WI, Denise (Justin) Cole of Edina, MN, and Floyd (Denise) Trame of Bartelso; grandchildren, Kristen Butler, Ryan (Sheila Donovan) Butler, Nina (Ted) Swartz, Evan Cole, Ashley Goestenkors, and Collin (Megan) Trame; great-grandchildren, Brendan, Maggie, Jack, Halle, Rowan, and Eli and another on the way; and brother-in-law, Butch Koopmann of Belleville.

Blondie formerly worked at Ed Frank Jewelry in Carlyle and later at Town & Country Florist in Breese. She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Bartelso. Blondie’s favorite time of the year was spring, where she loved to garden and tend to all of her colorful flowers. In addition, she enjoyed sewing and dancing, loved all dogs especially Howie, but above all she cherished her time with her family.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Bartelso.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 30. 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso.

In lieu of flowers, plants, or other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Cecilia Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation or by mail to Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5 th , Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.