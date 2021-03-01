Freemon H. “Bud” Schmidt, age 87 of Marine, IL, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Christian Hospital Northeast-BJC in Saint Louis, MO.

He was born on Wednesday, May 17, 1933, in Marine, IL, the son of Freemon and Cornelia (nee Schoeck) Schmidt.

On Saturday, November 22, 1958, he married Betty R. Schmidt, nee Ziegler, who survives.

He was a member of Eden Church, Edwardsville; Becker-Reding Post #702 – American Legion, Marine (Past Commander); Former Member-United Church of Christ of Marine (Church Council Past President) (Choir); National Farmer Organization of Madison County (Past President); Pin Oak Township Clerk (32 years); Marine Volunteer Fire Department (26 years) (Trustee 10 years); and Masonic Lodge #355, AF & AM-Marine (50 years).

He was born and raised on the family farm west of Marine, IL, in Pin Oak Township and lived there all his life. He was a high school graduate of McCray Dewey High School, Troy, IL. He served in the US Army during the Korean War for two years and 13 months of it was overseas in Korea. He farmed (grain and livestock) all his life and helped part time with his son’s company, Scott Schmidt Excavating. He was involved and active with several community organizations. Bud was a people’s person, enjoyed family and friends, telling and listening to jokes with everyone he knew, listening to music, dancing and was always happy working.

Survivors include:

Wife – Betty R. Schmidt, nee Ziegler, Marine, IL

Daughter – Beth A. (Michael) Alldredge, Edwardsville, IL

Son – Scott D. (Sheri) Schmidt, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Dustin (Chelsey) Alldredge, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Derek (Cayle) Alldredge, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Lindsey (Chris) Wasser, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Kayla (Austin) Wuebbels, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Austin (Finacee Chloe) Schmidt, Marine, IL

Great Grandchild – Landry Wasser

Great Grandchild – Briar Wasser

Great Grandchild – Allyssa Alldredge

Great Grandchild – Brody Alldredge

Great Grandchild – Benett Alldredge

Great Grandchild – Cruz Alldredge

Great Grandchild – Reese Wuebbels

Great Grandchild – Wyatt Wuebbels

Brother – Raymond H. Schmidt, Tampa, FL

Brother – David L. (Jane) Schmidt, Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Freemon H. Schmidt – Died 8/14/1959

Mother – Cornelia L. Schmidt, nee Schoeck – Died 2/25/1999

Sister – Margene M. “Marge” Edwards – Died 10/11/2019.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Marine, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, March 01, 2021, at Eden Church in Edwardsville, IL and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, at Eden Church in Edwardsville, IL.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 02, 2021, at Eden Church in Edwardsville, IL., with Rev. John D. Roberts, Senior Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Ronald McDonald House or Eden Church.