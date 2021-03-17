James Albert Hellmann, age 88, of Bartelso passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at Cedarhurst ALF in Breese, IL.

He was born on September 26, 1932, the son of Leo and Regina Hellmann (Doerhoff). He married Shirley McQuade of Beaver Prairie on May 8, 1956 at Saint Felicitas Catholic Church in Beaver Prairie, IL. Along with his wife, he is survived by his two sisters: Sister Cecilia Marie Hellmann ASC of Belleville, IL and Ruth Albers (Vincent) of Germantown; seven children: Ronald Hellmann (Linda), Michael Hellmann (Mary), Judith Hemker (James), Joseph Hellmann (Donna), Paul Hellmann (Patricia), Carol Hellmann (James Beukema), and Jo Ann Pingsterhaus (Steven).

James was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Anna Linda Little, Sister Gemma Hellmann ASC, and Mary Rose Hellmann; and brothers-in-law, Vincent (Speed) Albers and William Little.

Faith, Family, and Farming were the pillars of James’ life. His fourteen grandchildren, three step- grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and eight great-step-grandchildren brought him great pride and joy. He was a lifelong farmer who in his retirement enjoyed working with his pecan trees and watching purple martins come and go, he also enjoyed regular trips to Branson to watch country music shows. He was an avid bowler, baseball fan, adored the Saint Louis Cardinals and he considered himself one of the best pinochle players in Clinton County. He was a member of the Mid- America Dairy Association, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Association Marion Post 1780, and the Bartelso American Legion Post 976.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Bartelso on Friday March 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. and mass will be limited to 100 people. Interment will follow at Saint Cecilia’s Cemetery with full military honors accorded.

Friends may call Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

In lieu of gifts, memorials may be made to Saint Cecilia’s Catholic Church or a Charity of Donor’s Choice and will be received at the funeral home in Germantown or by mail at Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230.

Due to COVID-19, restrictions will be followed. Masks and social distancing are required. Please keep your visit brief.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com