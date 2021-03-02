James “Jim” Clinton Hurst, age 70, of Lerna passed away at 1:12 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his residence.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Janesville Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the funeral home. The family requests casual attire.

Jim was born on March 19, 1950 in Mattoon the son of Clinton and Dorothy (Bence) Hurst. He married Charlotte Croy on May 11, 1974. She survives.

Other survivors include his daughter, Angie (Chris) Crites; son, JW Hurst (Tina Pierson); grandchildren, Bailey and Hannah Crites and Cash Hurst; four sisters and three brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and one infant brother.

Jim retired from HI-Cone after 40 years of service. He enjoyed raising and trading livestock, horseback riding and in earlier years rode in the small rodeo. Jim was an avid mushroom hunter. He was a member of the Mattoon Family Worship Center. Most of all, Jim loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was very involved in all their many activities. Jim will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to Lincolnland Hospice or the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home’s Facebook page.