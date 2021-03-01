James S. “Jim” Markus, 75, of Aviston, died Monday, March 1, 2021 at Aviston Countryside Manor. He was born September 14, 1945 in Aviston, the son of Louis J. “Bozo” and Marie L., nee Henken, Markus. He married Kathleen “Smokey” Foppe May 3, 1969 in Aviston and she preceded him in death on September 19, 2015.

Jim is survived by his children, Scott (Deonna) Markus of Aviston, Stacey (Shannon) Boruff of Bartelso, and Steven (Emily) Markus of Breese; six grandchildren, Mikayla, Brianna, and Noah Markus, Coty (friend, Jadah Heidel) Boruff, Dalton Boruff, and Raelyn Markus; his siblings, Carol Wieter of Breese, Robert (Polly) Markus of Phoenix, AZ, Ivan (Bonnie) Markus and Sandy (Marlin) Fix of Aviston, Joan (Paul) Jinks of Breese, and Dave Markus of Aviston; sistersin-law and brothers-in-law, Donna & Mike Nettemeier of Breese, Glenn & Colleen Foppe of Carlyle, Tom & Mary Foppe of St. Louis, MO, Bets & Ron Eversgerd of Germantown, and Jeff & Shawn Foppe of Springfield, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Markus; a sister-in-law, Rita Markus; a brother-in-law, Paul Wieter; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ray & Bernice “Becy” Foppe.

Mr. Markus was a veteran of the United States Army and a plumber for many years. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.

Memorials may be made to the Aviston Countryside Manor Therapy Department, Hospice of Southern Illinois, or Hannah’s Playground and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.