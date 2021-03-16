James W. Early, age 92 of rural New Douglas, IL passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Alhambra Rehabilitation Center in Alhambra, IL.

He was born on Friday, March 8, 1929 in New Douglas, IL. James was the son of John “Justi” and Ethel Clara (Rule) Early. He was married to Alice Joann Jones, June 18, 1950 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Douglas, IL.

James’ wife Joann preceded him in death on Sunday, April 24, 2011. They had celebrated over 60 years of marriage.

Jim served our country as a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from January 1954 to January 1956. Jim was an Operating Engineer and Farmer. He worked for Shell Oil Refinery in Roxana, IL for 31 years, 1956 to 1987 and Jim worked the family farm for all of his life.

He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Douglas, IL where he served as a Trustee, President, and Treasurer. He was also a member of the Madison County Farm Bureau, the New Douglas Senior Citizens, and a former member and president of the New Douglas School PTA (Parent Teacher Association).

Survivors included: 2 Daughters: Sherry Anderson, her husband Tames of New Douglas, IL and Lisa Early of St. Louis, MO; 1 Grandson: Jeremy Blastenbrei of New Douglas, IL; 4 Step-Grandchildren: Robert Blastenbrei III, (Briana) of Panama City Beach, FL; Todd Blastenbrei, (Carrie Gass) of Troy, IL; Michael Anderson of New Douglas, IL; Michelle Braden (Dustin) of Nashville, IL; 2 Great Grandchildren: Cole and Hailey Blastenbrei; 9 Step-Great Grandchildren: Annemarie, Robert IV, Nicholas, Carson, & Olivia Blastenbrei; Michael Valentine (Sadiah); Kaitlynn Gass; Kendal & Kenadi Blastenbrei; 2 Step-Great Great Grandchildren: Natalie Valentine and Alton Braden; Brother: Joseph Early (Lucille); Sister-in-law: Jane Early; Many Nieces and Nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his Parents: Justi and Ethel Early; his Wife: Joann Early; Step-Great Granddaughter: Savannah Marie Blastenbrei; 2 Sisters: Audrey Birchall and Ruth Flannigan; 3 Brothers: Leonard, Herbert, and David Early.

Funeral Services for James Early will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 @ 11:00 AM at the Immanuel Lutheran Church located at 205 N 7th Street in New Douglas, IL 62074 with Rev. Dennis Scoville, Pastor officiating.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Douglas.

Current Covid-19 guidelines will be observed…face masks, social distancing, and a limit of 50 people at one time in the church including family.

Burial will be at the New Douglas Cemetery in New Douglas, IL with Full Military Honors provided by the Staunton Area Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial Contributions in memory of James Early can be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL is privileged and honored to take care of the arrangements and services for James W. Early and his Family.