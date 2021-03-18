Janis K. Brown 73 of Donnellson IL passed away March 18, 2021 at Hillsboro Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

She was born July 9, 1947 in Mulberry Grove IL to Glenn and Elma (Parker) Andrews.

She was beautician and worked in housekeeping at Hillsboro Rehabilitation and Health Care Center and Montgomery Nursing and Health Care Center. She enjoyed listening to the radio and doing word puzzles and sewing.

She married Ronald D. Brown on Aug. 3, 1970; He preceded her in death on Feb. 8, 2005.

She is survived by two children Ronald Brown of Donnellson and Lisa Brown of Greenville and one granddaughter Ashley Newberry and one sister Mary Rohr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sons Mark in infancy and Allan Brown in 2017.

Memorials can be directed to the Brown family.

Grave side services will be Tuesday March 23, 2021 at 11:00 A.M at Mulberry Grove Cemetery in Mulberry Grove IL.

Hough & Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro is charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be left at WWW.houghfuneralhome.com.