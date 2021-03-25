Jo Ann M. Hug, age 83 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at her home in Highland, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, November 03, 1937, in Saint Louis, MO.

On Wednesday, May 11, 1955, she married Keith D. Hug at Eden E & R Church, Edwardsville, IL, who survives.

She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL.

Jo Ann was raised on a farm in Pin Oak Township, east of Edwardsville. She graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1954. She attended nursing school in Alton, IL; later worked at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL. After marriage she became a full time wife, mother and homemaker. She was involved with her children’s scouting, sporting events and band. She managed the family business, Hug Painting Partnership for over 25 years. She always was willing to talk with family, with a listening ear. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, time at her family condo at Lake of the Ozarks and shopping at “the lake”. She played Bridge in a card club for many years.

Survivors include:

Husband – Keith D. Hug, Highland, IL

Daughter – Linda M. Beam, Taylor Ridge, IL

Daughter – Laurie A. Hug, O Fallon, IL

Daughter – Lisa J. Brave, Highland, IL

Son – John M. (Latisha) Hug, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Heather (Jason) Parchert, Rock Island, IL

Grandchild – Jamie (Alysia) Beam, Milan, IL

Grandchild – Mike (Melissa) Beam, Elizabeth, CO

Grandchild – Dustin (Amber) Hug, Shilo, IL

Grandchild – Travis Brave, Kansas City, MO

Grandchild – Logan (Sydney Brecht) Brave, O Fallon, IL

Grandchild – Courtni (Dave Bartony) Hug, O Fallon, IL

Grandchild – Madison (Aron) Schneider, Grantfork, IL

Grandchild – Reilly Hug, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Jacob Freyermuth

Great Grandchild – Taylor Freyermuth

Great Grandchild – Sawyer Beam

Great Grandchild – McCoy Beam

Great Grandchild – McKay Beam

Great Grandchild – Bryson Hug

Great Grandchild – Kaylee Hug

Great Grandchild – Kinzee Hug

Great Grandchild – Haiden Hug

Great Grandchild – Mason Hug

Great Grandchild – William Schneider

Great Grandchild – Wolfe Brave

Great Grandchild – Beau Brave

Sister In-Law – Mary Sue Hug, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Mother – Amelia Sophia Schmitt

Son In-Law – James M. “Jim” Brave (died 8/2/2016)

Brother In-Law – Oscar W. Hug (died 6/9/2018)

Sister In-Law – Janice Hug (died 2/19/2010).

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

A Family Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.