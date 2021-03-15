Joseph P. “Wojo” Wojtowicz, age 85, of Breese, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

He was born March 16, 1935 in Dubois, a son of the late Stefan and Hedwig “Hattie”, nee Pelczynski, Wojtowicz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Frank (Vernie) Wojtowicz, Eleanor (Bill) Heck, Eddie Wojtowicz, Marie (Orval) Freeman, and Margie (Wayne) Greer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Margaret, nee Liening, Woltering; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Olga Woltering, Rosemary Woltering, Irene (Lefty) Eversgerd, Rose (Fred) Lake, Robert Woltering, John Alberternst, and Maurice Hartlieb.

Wojo is survived by his wife Sally, nee Woltering, Wojtowicz of Breese, whom he married June 18, 1980 in Carlyle, IL; children, Tony (Terri) Wojtowicz of Ellisville, MO, Cathy (Duane) Karrick of Centralia, and Laura (Jeff) Obermeier of Okawville; grandsons, Scott (Lara) Wojtowicz, Ryan (Chelsea) Wojtowicz, Jason Wojtowicz, Justin (Alexandra) Wojtowicz, Cameron Obermeier, and Connor (Lexi) Obermeier; great-grandsons, James Wojtowicz and Cole Wojtowicz; sister, Teresa (Ed) Cole of Waltonville; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Leona Wojtowicz of Radom, Ralph Woltering of Georgia, Rich Woltering of St. Charles, MO, Marcella Alberternst of St. Rose, Irma Hartlieb of Highland, and Matt (Judy) Woltering of Jamestown; and nieces and nephews.

Wojo was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1954-1958 as an airplane mechanic in the Philippines, later retired as Postmaster in Nashville after 35 years with the United States Postal Service, and was a high school referee for 23 years.

He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese, life member and past commander of the Nashville American Legion Post 88, life member of the Okawville VFW Post 5596, member of the Breese American Legion Post 252 and Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869, and was a founding member of Bent Oak Golf Course in Breese. Wojo enjoyed playing golf, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, cocktail hour with his friends, but above all, spending time with his family.

Memorial Mass will be Monday, March 22, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Monday, March 22, 2021 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, social distancing, please keep your visit brief and mass will be limited to 100 people.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Kaskaskia College Sports Association (KCSA) or the donor’s choice and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

