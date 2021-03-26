Keith D. Hug, age 83 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

He was born on Thursday, April 08, 1937, in Highland, IL, the son of Delburt and Cecelia (nee Neier) Hug.

On Wednesday, May 11, 1955, he married Jo Ann M. Hug nee Schmitt at Eden E & R Church, Edwardsville, IL, who passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland and Highland Pistol and Rifle Club.

Keith was born and reared in Highland. He was a 1955 Highland High School graduate. He started working for his father at Hug Painting. He did quality painting, wall-coverings, plastering and wood painting. He was still active with his son in Hug Painting Partnership as of 12/31/2019. He did trapshooting in State and Regional shooting matches. He enjoyed participating in boat racing on rivers and lakes. He had a Allison Craft boat and would race from Kansas City to St. Charles; race at Alton Lake; and would use it for fishing. He enjoyed having and maintaining nice cars and was very proud of his 1978 Cadillac Eldorado. He also had a nice gun collection. He enjoyed time with his family at the Hug family club house at Jamestown. He worked with his father in the painting business as well as maintaining the clubhouse. He took great pride following his father’s vocation, he also had his son, son in-law and grandson become painters.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Linda M. Beam, Taylor Ridge, IL

Daughter – Laurie A. Hug, O’Fallon, IL

Daughter – Lisa J. Brave, Highland, IL

Son – John M. (Latisha) Hug, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Heather (Jason) Parchert, Rock Island, IL

Grandchild – Jamie (Alysia) Beam, Milan, IL

Grandchild – Mike (Melissa) Beam, Elizabeth, CO

Grandchild – Dustin (Amber) Hug, Shilo, IL

Grandchild – Travis Brave, Kansas City, MO

Grandchild – Logan (Sydney Brecht) Brave, O’Fallon, IL

Grandchild – Courtni (Dave Bartony) Hug, O’Fallon, IL

Grandchild – Madison (Aron) Schneider, Grantfork, IL

Grandchild – Reilly Hug, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Jacob Freyermuth

Great Grandchild – Taylor Freyermuth

Great Grandchild – Sawyer Beam

Great Grandchild – McCoy Beam

Great Grandchild – McKay Beam

Great Grandchild – Bryson Hug

Great Grandchild – Kaylee Hug

Great Grandchild – Kinzee Hug

Great Grandchild – Haiden Hug

Great Grandchild – Mason Hug

Great Grandchild – William Schneider

Great Grandchild – Wolfe Brave

Great Grandchild – Beau Brave

Sister In-Law – Mary Sue Hug, Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Delburt O. Hug – Died 7/03/1994

Mother – Cecelia Hug, nee Neier – Died 10/11/2001

Wife – Jo Ann M. Hug, nee Schmitt – Died 3/23/2021

Son In-Law – James M. “Jim” Brave – Died 8/2/2016

Brother – Oscar W. Hug – Died 6/09/2018, Highland, IL

Sister – Janice K. Hug – Died 02/19/2010.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

A Family Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date for Keith and his wife JoAnn.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.