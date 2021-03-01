Larry M. Weiss, 80, of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at his home.

Larry was born October 28, 1940 to Milton and Pearl (nee Siever) Weiss in Millersburg, IL. On April 8, 1961 he married Barbara Mathias in Decatur, IL.

Larry was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Pocahontas; a very active member, and an avid reader of the Bible. As a young kid, he started raising hunting dogs, and continued throughout his life. His grandchildren were his pride and joy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Pearl Weiss; sister, Susan Head; and sister-in-law, Karline Weiss.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Weiss, Highland, IL; children, Tim (Dawn) Weiss, Millersburg, IL, Joe Weiss, Greenville, IL, Roger (Carol) Weiss, Pocahontas,IL; grandchildren, Jason (Elizabeth) Weiss, Zach Weiss, Jake (Randalyn) Weiss, Jessica Weiss, Abby (Ryan) Eilers, Miranda Weiss, Maggie Weiss; great grandchildren, Wyatt, Waylon, Luke, Colt, Rhett and Ainsley; brothers, Gerald Weiss, Randy (Carol) Weiss, Steve (Katie) Weiss; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Hug Cemetery

Services will be Private.

Interment: Hug Cemetery, Millersburg, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.