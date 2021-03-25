Maureen M. Neal, 60, of Lebanon, IL, died Monday, March 22, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

Maureen was born August 9, 1960, to Charles and Adele (nee Werner) McCune, at Christian Welfare Hospital, in East St. Louis, IL.

Maureen was a member of the VFW Post 5694 Ladies Auxiliary, and New Baden American Legion Post 321 Ladies Auxiliary.

A caring, loving mother; Maureen had the biggest heart. She was a mother figure to all who knew her. Maureen had a great sense of humor, always making people laugh. She was very artistic, with a flare for painting, and doing arts and crafts. Some of her other favorite past-times included playing Bingo, crochetting and planting flowers.

Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Adele McCune; siblings, William McCune, Michael McCune, and Baby McCune (at birth); brother-in-law, Kenneth Cline.

She is survived by her children, Krystle (Joshua) Huelsmann, Highland, IL, Frederick (Jose’) Neal, Alisa Viejo, CA, Richard (Sierra) Neal, Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, Thomas & Jacob Huelsmann, Raiden Neal; friend, Kevin Christeson, Lebanon, IL; siblings, Marsha Cline, Highland, IL, Charles McCune Jr., Alderson, WV.; father of surviving children, Frederick Neal Sr.; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the VFW Post 5694 Ladies Auxiliary or New Baden American Legion Post 321 Ladies Auxiliary.

Visitation: Friday, March 26, 2021, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Private

Interment: at a later date

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.