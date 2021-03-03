Michael Gerald “Tiny” Wiebler, 69, of Huey, passed away at Salem Township Hospital on March 2nd, 2021. He was born on December 21, 1951 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. He was the 4th of 11 siblings born to the late Paul A. and Evelyn Marie (Erlinger) Wiebler. He married Hope Meskil on January 8th, 1980. She preceded him in death on December 22nd, 2014.

Survivors include his two daughters, Joanna and husband Jared, and Michelle, his granddaughter, Rebecca, his sisters, Vera Finley and husband Steve, Mary Beckmeier and husband Steve, and his friends Kenneth and Cathy Patton, Don Petry, and Brian Meskil.

Mike worked at Highland Machine Factory around 30 years. Tiny enjoyed hunting rabbits and squirrels. He loved riding his Harley around Carlyle Lake and he was a member of the Abate of Illinois, Freedom Riders Chapter. He lived out a dream to live in Florida and stayed there for five years. Tiny was quiet and generous, and if anyone asked a favor of him, he didn’t hesitate to comply. Mike will be missed by his family and friends.

No funeral services will be held for Mr. Wiebler. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Wiebler can be made to his family and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.zierenfuneralhome.com.