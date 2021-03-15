Paul A. Siegman, age 67, of Breese, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

He was born February 20, 1954 in Breese, a son of the late John and Rose, nee Macke, Siegman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rita Siegman.

Paul is survived by his children, John Siegman of Highland, Robert (fiancée Felicity Wiese) Siegman of Breese, and Jennifer (Jeremy) Leath of Breese; grandchildren, Olivia and Aiden Siegman, Barrett and Parker Leath; and a sister, Rose Marie (Daniel) Strake of Breese.

Paul formerly worked as a prison guard at Centralia Correctional Center and was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gift, memorials may be made to the donor’s choice and will be received at the funeral home or by mail to Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5 th , Breese, IL 62230.

COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, social distancing, please keep your visit brief and mass will be limited to 100 people.

