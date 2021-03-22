Phyllis Ruth Stephens, age 78 of Walshville Township, IL, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at her family residence.

She was born on Monday, September 14, 1942 in Granite City, IL.

Phyllis was the daughter of Lloyd and Ruth (Edwards) Farley

She married James H. Stephens on March 26, 1960 in St. Louis, MO. Phyllis and James have celebrated over 60 years of marriage.

Phyllis was a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) for over 20 years. She often worked along side her daughter. She worked at the Hampton Care Center and the Hitz Home in Alhambra, IL.

Phyllis was a member of the United House of Prayer in New Douglas, IL.

As a Mom, she was also a shopping Buddy with her girls.

Phyllis is survived by her Husband: James H. Stephens; 2 Daughters: Debbie Robertson, her husband Terry and Tammy Fleer; 7 Grandchildren: Derick Stephens, Johnny Blankley, Ashley Akalane, her husband Travis, Jason Stephens, Crystal Taylor, her husband Johnny, Casey Compton, and Christopher Compton. 11 Great Grandchildren; Sisters: Karen, Kathy, and Sheri and a Brother: Jimmy. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her Parents, 1 Son: Michael J. Stephens, 1 Grandson: Timothy R. Compton, and a Sister: Patsy in her youth.

Family and Friends of Phyllis Stephens may call on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the United House of Prayer located at 511 W Garner Street in New Douglas, IL 62074.

Funeral Services for Phyllis Stephens will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the United House of Prayer in New Douglas, IL with Rev. Larry Kershner, Pastor officiating.

Burial will be in the New Douglas Cemetery in New Douglas, IL.

Current Covid-19 guidelines will be observed…face masks and social distancing.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL is privileged to take care of the arrangements and services for Phyllis Ruth Stephens and her Family.