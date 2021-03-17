Ronald Davis, 86, of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at home with his family by his side.

Ron was born September 15, 1934 to Robert and Lorraine (nee Pierron) Davis, in Cicero, IL. On May 7, 1977, he married Rosalie Schnaare in Carbondale, IL.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Pierron, and a former member of the Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 5694.

Ron was a kind, gentle, caring man, who believed everyone had equal opportunity in this world. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, handed out food, and assisted at Church. In his youth, he was a good baseball player, and he always enjoyed watching sports on TV. He enjoyed reading, and was an avid Tennis player later in life, playing in a few tournaments; even winning trophies.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lorraine Davis.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Rosalie Davis, Highland, IL; children, Joseph Davis, Highland, IL, Christopher Davis, Highland, IL, Timothy (Mandie) Davis, DuQuoin, IL, Carmen (significant other, Calvin Hinton) Kohout, Sparta, IL; grandchildren, Caleb, Carson, Sophie, and Ella.

Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church.

Visitation: Friday, March 19, 2021, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, and Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 8:00 to 9:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Saturday, March 20, 2021, 10:00 am, Immaculate Conception Church, Pierron, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Paul Bonk, Pastor

Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Pierron, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.