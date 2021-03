Thomas Whalen Jr., age 86 of Greenville, passed away Saturday evening March 13, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon IL. Funeral mass will be Saturday, March 20th, 2021 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Visitation will be prior to mass from 8:30 – 10:30 am at the church. Masks and social distancing are required to attend.

Online condolences can be made at donnellwiegand.com.

A full obituary will be posted at a later time.