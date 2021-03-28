Webster A. Reymond age 102 of Beaver Creek, south of Greenville, passed away at 5:40 p.m. Friday, after a short illness.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Tom Rankin officiating. Interment will follow in Mt.Auburn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Donnell-Wiegand from 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday with masks and social distancing. For those who desire memorials in Webster’s memory may be made to the Wisetown Baptist Church or to Mt.Auburn Cemetery.