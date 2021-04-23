Albert D. “Dick” Barth, age 85 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Saint Luke’s Hospital – West in Chesterfield, MO.

He was born on February 21, 1936, in Tamalco Township, Bond County, IL, the son of Albert and Grace (nee Dickson) Barth.

On November 20, 1959, he married Joyce A. Zimmerman at the Christian Church in Tamalco, IL.

He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ. He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ since 1962 serving on Consistory, Property and Memorial Boards; Highland Optimist Club (Christmas Tree Lot and Scholarship Boards); and a former Highland Jaycee Member.

Albert was born in Tamalco Township in Bond County. He grew up on the family farm and graduated Greenville High School in 1953. After graduation, he farmed with his dad and joined the US Army Reserves in May 1957. He started at McDonnell Douglas in 1959 and retired in September 1996, serving 37 years. Albert enjoyed many years of vacationing at his summer home near Silver Cliff, Wisconsin. He enjoyed refinishing oak furniture, fishing, cracking walnuts and pecans, Cardinal Baseball and followed the St. Louis Blues.

Survivors include:

Wife – Joyce A. Barth nee Zimmerman, Highland, IL

Son – Richard A. (Linda) Barth, Highland, IL

Son – Warren J. Barth, Highland, IL

Sister – Betty Enloe, Tamalco, IL

Brother – Lee Roy (Mary) Barth, Keyesport, IL

Brother – Louis “Butch” (Carol) Barth, Greenville, IL

Sister – Marilyn Barth, Greenville, IL

Sister – Maureen Frueh, Greenville, IL

Sister In-Law – Shirley Barth, Sorento, IL

Sister In-Law – Kristi Zimmermann, AZ

Brother In-Law – James Emmerson, Plainfield, IL

Sister In-Law – Marilyn Burge, Eigin, IL

Brother In-Law – James (Kathy) Zimmerman, Downers Grove, IL

Pet Cat – Pumpkin.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Albert A. Barth – Died 1/20/1976

Mother – Grace L. Barth, nee Dickson – Died 5/6/1993

Brother – Carl “Shorty” Barth

Sister – Carolyn Spredling

Brother In-Law – Harry Dale Enloe

Brother In-Law – George E. Zimmermann

Sister In-Law – Lois Emmerson

Brother In-Law – Richard Burge

Pet Cat – Miss Kitty – From 1994-2010

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.

Memorial Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. Todd Bean, officiating.

Interment will be on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM in Payne Cemetery at Keyesport, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Optimist Scholarship Fund; Evangelical “Love” Fund; or Payne Cemetery.