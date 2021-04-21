Anthony “Tony” Edward Boas, 59, of Hillsboro, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 11:55 a.m. at his residence. Cremation rites were accorded. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home, Hillsboro, IL. Memorial services will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home, Hillsboro, IL. Pastor Jeff Nehrt, Pastor of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Greenville, IL, will officiate.

Mr. Boas was born on October 27, 1961 in Hillsboro, IL to the late Vernon Joseph and Catherine (Huber) Boas. He was a 1979 graduate of Hillsboro High School, Hillsboro, IL, and worked as a Correctional Officer at Vandalia Correctional Center, Vandalia, IL. Mr. Boas lived in Hillsboro, IL; Texas; Kansas City, MO; Greenville, IL; Vandalia, IL; then returned to Hillsboro, IL. He married Ginger Schaufelberger on July 20, 1985 at First Presbyterian Church of Greenville, Greenville, IL and she survives in Philo, IL. Mr. Boas was a member of the Hillsboro Moose Lodge #1377, Hillsboro, IL and Montgomery County Pheasants Forever, and loved woodworking.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Boas is survived by three children, Thomas (wife Jamie) Boas, Scott (wife Megan) Boas, and Stephanie Boas; four grandchildren, Aubrey Boas, August Boas, Mackenzie Boas, and Anderson Boas ; and siblings, Joseph Boas, Marjorie Casey, Martha Ellis, Virginia (husband Kenny) Polo, and Loretta (husband Dan) Campbell.

Mr. Boas was also preceeded in death by five siblings, Robert Boas, Bernadine Johnson, Fred Boas, Louise Boas, and Jean Stahlschmidt.

Memorials may be given to Juvenile Diabetes or University of Illinois Extension.