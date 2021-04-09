Arron L. Wilcox, age 29 of Beckemeyer, IL, died Wednesday, April 07, 2021, at Carlyle, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, October 01, 1991, in Centerville, IL.

Arron grew up in Troy, IL, attending Triad Schools; then Highland, IL, attending Highland High School, as a freshman and graduating in 2010. He played ice hockey for the Highland Bulldogs all four years as a goalie. He attended Southwestern Community College, Belleville, enrolled in the auto body tech program. He worked as a lead man in the warehouse for Butcher Engineering, Nashville, IL. He still enjoyed playing hockey, listening to music and fishing in his younger years.

Survivors include:

Mother – Beverly J. (Significant Other-Ken Carroll) Wilcox (nee Sander), Highland, IL

Father – Jack E. Wilcox

Daughter – Sierra Wilcox

Daughter – Alivia J. Quigley

Daughter – Avalynn G. Quigley

Maternal Grandmother – Jean A. Sander (nee Tobin), Highland, IL

Step Sister – Connie (Mike) Quigley

Nieces and Nephews – Several .

He was preceded in death by:

Maternal Grandfather – Orville A. Sander – Died 7/12/2016

Paternal Grandparents – Robert & Mary Wilcox

Step Brother – Jack A. Wilcox.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at First Congregational Church, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at First Congregational Church, Highland, IL, with Pastor Richard Cook, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lost and Found Ministry or To The Family.