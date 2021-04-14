Caroline S. Childerson, 83, of Carlinville, IL, formerly of Highland and Mattoon, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at home, with her family by her side.

Caroline was born October 8, 1937, to Austin and Dorothy (nee Upton) Morgan, in Mattoon, IL.

Caroline worked at Chastain’s Nursing Home, now Highland Health Care, for many years.

Caroline was a devoted wife, mother, grandma and great grandmother. She went to Church on a regular basis up until the time she fell ill. Caroline never met a stranger. She loved to read, cook, and collect elephants and porcelain dolls.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Austin and Dorothy Morgan; husband Veryl Childerson; son, William (Bill) Wisely; siblings, Stanley, James and Elaine.

Caroline is survived by her children, Douglas (Sandy) Cramer and Julia Childerson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary, Janet, and Janice; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Visitation: Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Saturday, April 17, 2021, 11:00 AM, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Interment: Greene Cemetery, Millersburg, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.