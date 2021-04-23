Dale D. Smith, age 85 of Greenville, passed away Wednesday evening, April 21, 2022 at his home in Greenville.

Services for Dale will be held 12:00 Noon Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Pastor Curtis Flake will officiate. Visitation will be held prior from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Memorials instead of flowers please, all donations to the Greenville First United Methodist Church, Bond County Humane Society, or the Simple Room. Memorials may be sent to the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 W. Oak, Greenville, IL 62246