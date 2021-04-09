Dennis L. “Denny” Wetzel, age 52 of Springfield, OH, died Thursday, April 08, 2021, at his home, in Springfield, OH.

He was born on Friday, August 09, 1968, in Highland, IL, the son of David and Jessica (nee Sedlacek) Wetzel.

“Denny”, passed over into his eternal rest in Glory on Tuesday, April 8, 2021. He was born in Highland, IL. He was raised in Alhambra and graduated from Highland High School in 1986. While serving in the US Air Force, he met and married Denisa Dickerson. Soon after they had two sons. Afterwards he lived in Coshocton, Westerville and eventually Springfield, OH. He earned an associate degree in civil engineering and computer assisted drafting. He worked for Tri State Forest Products, Inc.., Springfield, OH, as a design and products engineer. He enjoyed golfing, riding his motorcycle, fitness and working out.

Survivors include:

Parents – David E. and Jessica P. (nee Sedlacek) Wetzel, Alhambra, IL

Son – Devin L. Wetzel, Coshocton, OH

Son – Derek J. (Fiancee Hannah Syverson) Wetzel, Coshocton, OH

Grandchild – Owen L. Wetzel, Warsaw, OH

Brother – Jacob A. (Ashley) Wetzel, Champaign, IL

Nephew – Gabriel Wetzel, Champaign, IL.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Alhambra, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Alhambra, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Alhambra, IL., with Rev. Mark Gause, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.