Donald Lawson Danley, “Don”, went home to his Heavenly Father on April 5, 2021, at 1:20AM in Memorial Hospital Belleville, IL.

Born November 21, 1940 in Pierron, IL the son of James Luther and Ellie Eileen (Gipson) Danley. Don served in the U.S. Army while married to Mary Steinman of Breese, IL. They had 2 children, and later divorced.

Don married Brenda Burrow of Litchfield, IL, and had 4 daughters. Don was blessed with 8 grandchildren: Jamie, Emily, and Dylan Meier of Breese, IL, Kylie (Eddie) Sterling of Columbia, MO and her mother Shanon Wagner of Shobonier, IL, Sarah Danley of Greenville, IL, Eva Danley of Troy, IL, and Lily and Landon Rawson of Collinsville, IL.

Don had a lifelong professional career as an accident free over-the- road truck driver. Driving over 5 million miles in his career, he made deliveries in all of the lower 48 states. Don and his son-in-law, Dale Rawson, shared in their love of country music. Don’s favorite country artist was the late, great Ray Price. During the 1960’s, Don was a drummer in a local polka band, The Mellotones, and performed at many local weddings.

Don will be greatly missed by his best friend “Molly”, his silver poodle, who brought him much comfort during his retirement years. Don is survived by Brenda, his wife of 47 years. His daughter Sheila (Dennis) Meier of Breese, IL, son Jim (Carrie) Sellers of Vandalia, IL, daughters Christina Danley of Escondido, CA, Lindsay Wooldridge of Collinsville, IL, Ashley (Dale) Rawson of Collinsville, and Melissa Danley of Troy, IL.

Also surviving, are his sister Joyce (Butch) Poelker of Greenville, IL, brother Ronald (Deb) Dicus of Highland, IL, sister Virginia Barth of Highland, IL, and sister Brenda (Steve) Wernle of Jamestown, IL.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister who died at birth, and an older brother William Swain “Duke” Danley of Pierron, IL, former brother-in-law Kenny Hagler, and former sister-in-law Crystal Dicus.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date, and he will be laid to rest at Elm Lawn Cemetery in Litchfield, IL.

Memorials may be made in Don’s name to: Mosaic Pregnancy & Health Centers, 2019 Johnson Rd. Granite City, IL 62040.

Hough & Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be left at www.houghfuneralhome.com.