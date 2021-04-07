Elaine Huffman, age 100, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11 AM at the Greenville First Christian Church. Friends may call Friday after 10 AM at the church. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask in the church. Burial will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Bond County Senior Center.

Elaine was born September 21, 1920 in Greenville to Charles Louis and Maza Madaline (Lee) Alderman. She married Ivan Huffman on December 2, 1941 in Leesville, LA. He died June 24, 1997. She is survived by her children Ronald (Sherron) Huffman of Weslaco, TX, Cynthia (Larry) Clark of Maryville, IL, Debra (Gary) Litteken of St. Jacob, IL, and Terry (Christina) Huffman of Pocahontas, IL. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Patricia Huffman, ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ivan, a son Brad, four brothers, and a grandson.

She graduated from Greenville High School in 1939. She had worked at Pet Milk and for years was Assistant Dietary Manager at Utlaut Memorial Hospital. She was a member of The KVS Club, The American Legion, Bond County Senior Citizens and The Greenville First Christian Church

