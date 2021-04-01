Esther M. Dierkes, nee Meier, age 85, of Germantown, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

She was born July 3, 1935 in Albers, a daughter of the late Eugene and Mary, nee Heckenkemper, Meier.

Esther married Eugene “Gene” Dierkes on October 1, 1958 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers and he preceded her in death on June 24, 2013.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Antoinette Sommers, Linus Meier, Dolores Zurliene, and Gerald Meier; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Eugenia, nee Winter, Dierkes; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lawrence Sommers, Bernadine Meier, Robert Zurliene, Leo Scheiper, Clarence and Eugenia Dierkes, Paul and Flo Dierkes, Bernice Meyer, and Franklin Dierkes.

Esther is survived by her children, Ted (Angela) Dierkes of Germantown, Denise (Rick) Rudis of Collinsville, Ron (Tori) Dierkes of Bloomington, and Carl (Tina) Dierkes of Carlyle; grandchildren, Alison (Greg) Schulte, Jon (friend Taylor Greentree) Dierkes, Nick (fiancée Mary Deterding) Rudis, Sarah Marie Rudis, Steven Dierkes, Trina (Adam) Brucker, Darren (Libby) Dierkes, Kyle (friend Alexandra Martinez) Dierkes, Ashlyn (friend Matthew Barton) Dierkes, and Erin Dierkes; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Judah, Caleb, Isla, Rilie, Remie, Tamzlinn, Henry, and Clara ; sister, Lucinda Scheiper of St. Libory; brother-in-law, Paul Meyer of Trenton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Esther retired from the Germantown Egg Plant and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Germantown. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, Cardinal Baseball, and playing bingo, but above all spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, April 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

Visitation will be Monday, April 5, 2021 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, social distancing, please keep your visit brief and mass will be limited to 100 people.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the St. Boniface Church, St. Boniface Cemetery, or the wishes of the family and will be received at the church or by mail to Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.