Harry Wall, Jr., 86, of Greenville, passed away at 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center.

Harry was born on July 24, 1934 in Old Ripley Township, the son of Harry and Maude (Nance) Wall. He married Doris J. Bentley on January 23, 1954 in North Carolina. Harry proudly served our country in the United States Army from October 27, 1954 until October 26, 1956. Upon his honorable discharge, he worked for Pet Milk in Greenville, and then Mallinckrodt where he eventually retired. Harry also built many houses, and helped in the building of the Walshville Baptist Church. He was a proud Mason and Shriner. Harry was a longtime member of the Sorento and New Douglas Masonic Lodges.

He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Jamey Elizabeth Wall; sisters, Marie Lammert, Eleanor Krekel, and Evelyn Holcmann; and brothers, Charlie, Eldon, Robert, and Donald Wall.

Harry is survived by his wife, Doris J. Wall of Greenville; sons, Harry Lynn (wife, Margie) Wall of Sorento, and Larry (wife, Gail) Wall of Greenville; grandchildren, Tracy L. Wall, Harry Micah (wife, Alison) Wall IV, Kacie Wall, and Tyler (wife, Mandy) Wall; great grandson, Harry A. Wall V; brother, Louie (wife, Sandy) Wall of Greenville; sister, Roberta (husband, Walt) Mayer of High Ridge, MO; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private funeral ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Walshville Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Hemken officiating. There will be a private visitation held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral ceremony at 11:00 a.m.

Interment with military honors will follow the ceremony at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Walshville Baptist Church, 408 Church Street, Walshville, IL 62091.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Harry, or offer condolences to his family.