Kathryn A. Cook, age 88 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on September 16, 1932, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Jacob and Anna (nee Schmidtt) Noll.

On October 17, 1953, she married Udell V. Cook at St. Jacob, IL E&R Church. He survives in Highland, IL .

She was a member of Saint Jacob United Church of Christ. She was also a member of St. Jacob UCC Women’s Guild and a Sunday School Teacher .

Kathryn was born in Highland and grew up in Marine on the family farm. She and her husband Udell farmed and she was a dedicated farm wife, helping with dairy, grain and livestock. She was also a loving, caring mother who greatly enjoyed spending time with family, celebrating holidays and many other events. As her family grew she enjoyed spending time with friends in book club, cousins club and bunco. She also loved having lunch and visiting with friends. Her hobby’s include cooking (making farm meals), gardening, sewing cloths for her daughters, travel and reading. She always loved learning new things with her phone and computer.

Survivors include :

Husband – Udell V. Cook, Highland, IL

Son – Rodney V. (Rebecca) Cook, Mascoutah, IL

Daughter – Rhonda K. Kern, PHD, O’Fallon, IL

Daughter – Karla M. (Mark) Haun, Edwardsville, IL

Son – Kevin J. (Kathryn) Cook, Collinsville, IL

Son – Keith J. (Christine) Cook, Mascoutah, IL

Grandchildren – Ten .

Great Grandchildren – Fifteen .

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Jacob Frederick Noll

Mother – Anna Louise Noll nee Schmidtt

Son In-Law – Kevin P. Kern – Died 1/11/2021

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Saint Jacob United Church of Christ in Saint Jacob, IL.

Funeral Service/Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Saint Jacob United Church of Christ in Saint Jacob, IL, with Rev. Nancy L. Gamache officiating.

Interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob United Church of Christ or Keystone Cemetery.