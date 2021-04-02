Lynn E. Beil, age 60 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

He was born February 02, 1961, in Valley City, ND, the son of William C. and Glenda (nee Schlotman) Beil.

On November 23, 1985, he married Sheila L. Poss at Evangelical UCC in Highland, IL.

He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ. He was also a member of Highland Arts Council ; Highland JC’s (Past President) ; Madison County Election Judge.

Lynn was born in Valley City, ND. His father was a career Air Force Officer and moved to the Metro East when transferred to Scott Air Force Base. Lynn graduated Highland High School in 1979. He had worked at Jeff’s Reabans Drive Inn, Alpine Bank in Highland, Centerre Bank MerchantileTrust in St. Louis. He was head waiter at Tony’s in Maryville and managed restaurants (Little Caesar’s and Pizza Hut). Worked at Cash America Pawn Shop in St. Louis. Lynn loved oil and acrylic painting since the age of 10 and doing crafts and macramé. Lynn taught a Wednesday and Sunday Bible Class at Evangelical United Church of Christ. At Easter, Lynn and the Wednesday Morning Bible Study group sponsored the circle drive “Take a Flower” mission project, with 100% of the proceeds directed to local charities. Lynn loved his pet Boxer “Twix”.

Survivors include :

Father – Ret. Chief Master Sgt. William C. (Amy) Beil USAF, Limestone, ME

Wife – Sheila L. Beil, nee Poss, Highland, IL

Brother – Michael Don (Sheila) Beil, Baltimore, MD

Step Sister – Angela K. Galliher, East Alton, IL

Step Sister – Melissa A. (Kevin) Galliher-Hay, Edwardsville, IL

Step Sister – Michelle L. Patten, Limestone, ME

Sister In-Law – Sherry L. Fletcher, Highland, IL

Brother In-Law – Michael S. Poss, Fairview Heights, IL

Brother In-Law – Keith T. (Laurie) Poss, Greenville, IL

He was preceded in death by :

Mother – Glenda H. Galliher, nee Schlotman – Died 5/14/2004

Step Father – Gary E. Galliher – Died 4/08/2018

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, April 05, 2021, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL .

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 05, 2021, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. Todd Bean officiating.

Interment will be held at a later date at Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery in Valley City, ND.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Arts Council – EvUCC Bible Study – Faith Lutheran Cemetery Fund.