Marcie A. Deiters, age 68 of Beckemeyer, passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Breese, IL, on May 22, 1952, the daughter of Vincent and Henrietta (Richter) Holthaus. She married John T. Deiters at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer on November 27, 1971, and he survives in Beckemeyer.

In addition to her husband of 49 years, she is survived by her children: Sheila Klutho and husband Mike of Trenton, Lisa Wise and husband Dean of Aviston, Jeana Nordike and husband Chad of Trenton, and Michael Deiters and wife Christy of Aviston; her grandchildren: Douglas Klutho and special friend Danielle Ryan, Jill Klutho, Mitchell Wise, and special friend Sadie Varel, Ellyn Wise, Mason Nordike and Madelyn Nordike, Kinley Deiters and Auggie Deiters; her siblings: MaryBeth “Sissie” Schubert and husband Dwight, and Evelyn “Evie” Lammers all of Beckemeyer, as well as her beloved dog Max.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; father-in-law and mother-in-law Raymond T. and Mary Deiters; brothers-in-law: Herman Deiters, Paul Lammers, and Raymond H. Deiters; her nieces Cathy Wolfe and Rita Duncan.

Marcie was a member of St. Anthony Parish in Beckemeyer. She had many hobbies, including button collecting, making crafts, and creating super blankies for her loved ones. Mrs. Deiters had a lifelong dedication to public service in many different forms. She served as an EMT for over 30 years, and she was the first female firefighter at Beckemeyer – Wade Fire Protection District, she worked for the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, and as an EMT and security guard at the Casino Queen. Marcie was enjoying retirement with her husband and spending time with children and grandchildren, and she treasured time at “the farm” with all of them. She enjoyed spreading Christmas cheer as Mrs. Claus along with her husband John as Santa Claus at the annual BCDC Christmas events. Marcie loved to feel needed and was always willing to help anyone in need.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 3, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer with Fr. Jim Deiters officiating. Interment will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery in Beckemeyer.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle and from 8:00 until 9:30 AM on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Memorials made in memory of Marcie are suggested to the Cancer Closet at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

