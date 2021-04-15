Mike Burroughs, 56, of Sorento, passed away at 3:18 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital.

Mike was born March 19, 1965 in Granite City, the son of William D. “Pete” and Delores Ann (Grayson) Burroughs. He graduated from Greenville High School with the Class of 1983. For the past 25 years, Mike was employed at Lapham-Hickey Steel in Granite City. He had many hobbies, but he was especially proud of his Parachute Plane.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Eugene Davey; and brothers, Bill and Mark Burroughs.

Mike is survived by his companion of 36 years, Donna File of Sorento; his step-children, Valerie (husband, Joshua) Wood of NC, and Michael Riggs of MO; grandchildren, John Robert Wood, Ava Marie Wood, Madison Kay Riggs, and Natalie Marie Riggs; and his brother, Rick (wife, Theresa) Burroughs of Granite City.

Mike will be cremated, and no public services will be held.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento with arrangements.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Mike, or offer condolences to his family.