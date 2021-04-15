Patricia Ann Ronan, age 65 of Carlyle passed away peacefully at the Carlyle Healthcare Center on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. She was born in Breese on April 12, 1956.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Lampe; stepfather, David Lampe; stepmother, Marie Kleber; and brother, Gary Kleber and wife Kerry; her maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.

She is survived by her son, Wesley Ronan; daughter, Kelli Jo Cherry; her father, Anthony “Corky” Kleber; a brother Carl Schlarmann and wife Kay; sisters, Denise Sugg and Karen Hummel and husband Bill; grandchildren: Marquis Hunter, Ambrosia Moorehead, and Andre Williams; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews: Katelyn, Garrett, Gavin and Lola Schlarmann, Grace and Lane Hummel, Eli (Jennifer Clark) Kleber; as well as her beloved dog, Tucker and many other family members.

Patsy loved animals, especially turtles. Anyone that knew her, knew a story about a turtle she had rescued, raised, and cared for over the years. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was a truly kind and giving person.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle. Funeral services will immediately follow, beginning at 7:00 PM with Rev. Jason McIntosh officiating.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Carlyle Township Cemetery.

Memorials made in memory of Patsy are suggested to the Clinton County Humane Society and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be made to Patsy’s family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.