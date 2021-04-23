Raymond Lee Rush, 88, of Vandalia, IL passed away at 5:00 PM, Thursday, April 22, 2021 at

SBL Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 01, 2021 at Hohlt and File Funeral

Home, Vandalia with Rev. Doug Wodtka officiating. Interment will follow in Fairlawn

Cemetery, Vandalia with Military Rites accorded at the graveside by Crawford-Hale American

Legion Post # 95, Vandalia & Brownstown VFW Post #9770. Visitation will be held one hour

prior to the service from 9:00-10:00 AM, Saturday, May 01, 2021 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Parkview Free Methodist Church, Evans Public Library, or to the

Donor’s Choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com

Mr. Rush was born on October 22, 1932 in Otego Township, Fayette County, IL, the son of Jesse

Lee and Bonnie L. (Craig) Rush. He married LJean Garrison on January 01, 1954. Together, they

celebrated 67 years of marriage and raised three daughters.

Ray served his country in the United States Air Force. He then had several occupations

throughout the years. He was first employed by the Pennsylvania Railroad, then became a truck

driver, followed by his employment with the State of Illinois and eventually retired as a fork lift

operator from World Color Press in 1992. After retirement, Raymond enjoyed doing body work

and detailing vehicles. He also spent his time fishing, hunting, gardening, and farming.

He is survived by his wife, LJean Rush of Vandalia; daughter, Sharon Elmore and Gary Borries

of Vandalia; daughter, Rhonda Stilwell of Shobonier; daughter, Kathy and husband Ed McCarty

of Vandalia; grandchildren, Jamie Elmore, Justin Elmore and wife Natasha, Samantha Reynolds

and Todd Parke, Jake Cain and wife Nicole, Joshua McCarty and wife Andria, Kari and husband

Dustin Fulk; great-grandchildren, Egan, Rylee, Joslyn, Noah, Rhett, Ross, Brenton, Everlie,

Quinn, and Daxton; and good friend, Kevin Elam.

He was preceded in death by his parents.