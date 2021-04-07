Rev. Leonard C. Laetsch, age 79 of Tucson, AZ, (formerly of Highland, IL) died Monday, April 05, 2021, at Chester’s House in Tucson, AZ.

He was born on Friday, November 07, 1941, in Hays, KS, the son of Rev. Willis and Melba (nee Bohlmann) Laetsch.

Pastor Laetsch was born at Hays, KS. His father was pastor at the local church near there. Pastor was a graduate of Concordia Senior College and then Concordia Seminary in St. Louis. After his ordination he worked at Concordia College in Seward, Nebraska, for several years. He served congregations at Holy Cross Church-Waterloo,, IL; Zion Church-Carlinville, IL; Redeemer Church-Gillespie, IL; Resurrection Church- England (for 8 years); and came to Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, IL in 1987. He retired as Pastor Emeritus in 2017. After retirement he moved to Arizona to be near his brother and sister and their families.

While at Hope Lutheran Church he built a new church facility in 1998. “I cannot remember a time when I wasn’t planning to be a minister”. Both his father and grandfather were Lutheran ministers.

Survivors include:

Brother – Dr. Theodore W. Laetsch. PhD, Tucson, AZ

Sister – Charleen K. Miller, Choctaw, OK

Nephew – Michael J. (Victoria L.) Laetsch, Tucson, AZ

Nephew – Theodore W. (Mackenzie Frost MD) Laetsch Jr. MD, Philadelphia, PA

Nephew – Dr. Thomas A. Laetsch, PhD, New York, NY

Nephew – Adam J. Miller, Oklahoma City, OK

Nephew – Daniel J. (Jenny) Miller, Dr. of Pharmacy, Oklahoma City, OK

Niece – Charlotte Laetsch

Nephew – Elijah Laetsch

Nephew – Adam Miller

Nephew – Jacob Miller

Niece – Vivian Laetsch

Niece – Violet Laetsch

Niece – Alyssa Miller

Nephew – Lucas Miller

Nephew – Dominic Miller.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Rev. Willis E. Laetsch – Died 11/23/1996

Mother – Melba C. Laetsch, nee Bohlmann – Died 5/9/2019.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Scott Busacker, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Peter’s Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church – Highland, IL.