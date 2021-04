Roger Allan Davenport, age 68, of Mississippi and formerly of Carlyle, passed away on November 20, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.

