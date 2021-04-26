Ronald L. Stief (Ronnie) age 70 of Cookeville, TN formally Greenville, IL Died March 28, 2021 in the arms of his loving wife Merlita Stief. Ron and Merlita tested positive for covid before their pre boarding flight home from the Philippines. Days later both were very sick, Merlita cared for Ron, even doing cpr to save him. Cremation rights were held in the Philippines soon after his death.

Ronald L. Stief was born November 26, 1950 Son of late Robert E and Ruth (Tracy) Stief

Ronald grew up in State Park, attended Collinsville Schools, He joined The United States Army soon after his older Brother was drafted . Ronald asked to go to Seoul Korea where his brother was, there they were in the same barracks. Serving 18 months in Korea, then finishing his tour in the United States. Upon Discharge from the Army, Ronald joined the United States Coast Guard where he proudly served for many years.

Ronnie met the love of his life December 2010, He and Merlita were married August 1, 2013

Ronald was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan. He loved going to every game he could make it to.

Ronald is survived by

His wife Merlita Stief

5 Children – Kristy Sturdivant, Ronnie Stief, Jimmy Stief, Christine Sanchez, Anthony Sanchez

3 Grandchildren – Dylan Sturdivant, Austin & Kaleb Stief

Siblings – Bob Stief, Brenda (Tom) Leihser, David (Kim) Stief, Diana (Vance) Daniken, Wayne Stief, Theresa (Earl) Young. Tammy Stief sister-in-law.

Proceeded in death- Mom & Dad, Brothers- Randy Stief and Stanley Stief