Stanley A. Haar, 77, of Highland, IL, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at his home.

Stan was born October 4, 1943 to August and Lucy (nee Rohr) Haar, in Breese, IL. On September 5, 1970, he married the love of his life, Sharon Koch.

Stan was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

After high school, Stan joined the Army, serving from 1965 to 1967, during the Vietnam War. He came home and went to work for Artex International, staying there until his retirement.

He played softball in various VFW Over 40 leagues for many years, becoming Champions in 1993. He then coached when he could no longer play, and even took up golfing. An avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants, he enjoyed baseball. Stan and Sharon enjoyed camping and traveling to Las Vegas almost annually. One of his true enjoyments was walking his dog Willie and taking him for rides in his truck. Stan was a great Dad, a loving husband to Sharon; and a friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Sharon Haar; brothers, Joe Haar and Severin Haar; sisters, Cleo McKee and Irene Sowul; mother-in-law, Estelle Seals; father-in-law, Louis Koch; step-mother, Jean Koch.

He is survived by his son, Matthew Haar, Highland, IL; sisters, Ruth Ann (Bill) Kirby, JoAnn Shalhoub; sister-in-law, Louise Haar; brother-in-law, Mel Koch; many nieces and nephews; and his faithful companion, his dachsund Willie.

Memorials may be made to Highland Food Pantry.

Visitation: Tuesday, April 20, 2021, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Graveside Service with Interment: Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 12:15pm, Highland City Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.