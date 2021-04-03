Tessa L. “Budda Lynn” Sanders-Clark

Tessa L. “Budda Lynn” Sanders-Clark, 17, of Carlyle, died on Wednesday, March 31st, 2021. She was born October 15th, 2003 in Belleville. Tessa was a phenomenal student who was preparing to graduate early from Carlyle High School. She had a big heart for animals and was planning on becoming a veterinarian. She had an artistic touch and enjoyed drawing and being creative. Tessa loved everybody and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Tessa’s survivors include her mother, Danielle Sanders-Bunch (Billi); her three sisters, Kailee (Andrew Blunt), Electra, and Lexi Sanders-Bunch; aunt and uncle, Jaye and Ray Campbell; a cousin, Morgan Campbell (Wesley Barnes); a great aunt, Wilma Tate; her dogs, Bear and Athena; her cat, Lil Bit; and other aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Daniel Sanders, Judith Sanders, and Janice Best; a cousin, Evander Campbell; and a great aunt, Leeann Woolen.

A memorial service will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 7th, 2021, at 7:00 P.M. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. till 7:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Tessa can be made to the ASPCA and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL, 62231.

