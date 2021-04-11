Viola Eleanor Jansen, 94, of New Baden, died Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Clinton Manor Living Center in New Baden. She was born March 31, 1927 in New Memphis, the daughter of Frank and Myrtle “Mirty”, nee Hill, Walthes. She married Clemens Joseph Jansen, Sr. on November 27, 1947 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden and he preceded her in death on November 3, 1980.

Mrs. Jansen is survived by her children, Carol Jean Moffitt of Belleville, Mary Ann Wocking Clemens Joseph (Regina) Jansen, Jr., Constance Joyce “Connie” (Andrew) Collins, and Kelley Rae (Obie Sr.) Farmer; grandchildren, Tammy Cocke (Derek Scott) of DuQuion, IL, Leslie (Doug) Jones of DeSoto, IL, Ashley (Scott) Kopperud of Carbondale, IL, Robert Wocking (Riccia) of O’Fallon, IL, Julie (Mike) Foster of Aviston, IL, William Wocking (Jessica Lynn Berry) of Carlyle, IL, Jamie Turner (Jamie) of CA, Amanda (Gideon) Seaman of Mounds, OK, Ryan (Ashley) Turner of Cherokee, CA, Obie (Staci) Farmer of Effingham, IL, Jessica (Sam) Clines of Fairview Heights, IL, and Roger Farmer of New Baden, IL; great-grandchildren, Taron Cocke, Cory and Dea Peter’s, Kooper Owen Jones, Trevor Kopperud, Spencer Kopperud, Jansen Kopperud, Grayson Kopperud, Taylor Wocking, Malachi Wocking, Riley Wocking, Mackenzie Foster, Mckayla Foster, Joseph Wocking, Josephine Turner, Hazel Turner, Violet Turner, Taylor Turner, Alexis (Lexi) Turner, Finnan Seaman, Aidan Seaman, Magdalen Seaman, Lucille Seaman, Emerson Farmer, Ella Farmer, Mitchell Farmer, Viola Elizabeth Cline (arriving June 2021), Brookley Watombe, Zariah Watombe, Emmory Peters, and Yazlyn Peters.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sons, Bernard Joseph Jansen and Roger Dale Jansen; sons-in-law, Robert Moffit, Clark “Bud” Goebel, Robert Wocking, and Mike Turner; great-granddaughters, Aliyah Skye Peters and Karsyn Olivia Jones; her fatherin-law and mother-in-law, William & Mary (Moss) Jansen, Sr.; her siblings and their spouses, Clarence & Mildred Walthes, Vernon & Betty Walthes, Harold & Marie Walthes, Gladys & Melvin French, Delmar “Pat” & Crystal Walthes, Arnold “Butch” & Marge Walthes, Robert & Margaret Walthes, Roberta & Eugene Lee, Arlene & Ernie Rensing, Addie & Durell French, LullaBell & Paul Rensing, and Earl Walthes; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jerome Lampe, Dorothy Walthes, William & Cecilia Jansen, Herman & Vivian Jansen, Maude & Archie Santel, Henry & Corrine Jansen, Rose Marie Jansen, and Ann & Paul Kreke.

Mrs. Jansen was a homemaker; a member of St. George Parish in New Baden; and former owner of Jansen’s Family Restaurant and Lounge in New Baden. She was born and raised on a farm in New Memphis, Clinton County, IL. After marriage, her and Clemens moved to New Baden, Illinois. Viola and her husband would buy rental property and fix them up. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, scratch off tickets and making afgans. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to cook, can and bake, sew, garden and was amazing at all of them.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.

Memorials may be made to Clinton Manor or Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be received at the funeral home.

