Walter M. Steiner, age 90 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, April 08, 2021, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

He was born on Wednesday, March 25, 1931, in Highland, IL, the son of Louis and Louise (nee Meffert) Steiner.

On Saturday, April 05, 1952, he married Betty J. Steiner nee Miener at Grantfork E&R Church, who survives.

He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL

Survivors include:

Wife – Betty J. Steiner, nee Miener, Highland, IL

Daughter – Beth A. Steiner, Highland, IL

Daughter – Karen L. (David) Clausing, Charleston, IL

Daughter – Diane L. (William E.) Branz, Edwardsville, IL

Daughter – Constance “Connie” J. (Todd M.) Allen, Hoover, AL

Grandchild – Christine M. Michels, Farmington, MN

Grandchild – Tom (Tonya) Clausing, McKinney, TX

Grandchild – Katherine Clausing, Tulsa, OK

Grandchild – Ryan Allen, Atlanta, GA

Grandchild – Kelly Allen, Hoover, AL

Great Grandchild – Emma Bubendorf, Farmington, MN

Great Grandchild – William Bubendorf, Farmington, MN

Sister – Lillian (Gene) Daiber, Marine, IL

Sister In-Law – Dorothy Steiner, Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Louis G. Steiner – Died 5/22/1994

Mother – Louise E. Steiner, nee Meffert – Died 6/22/1984

Infant Sister – Florence Steiner – Died 5/18/1923

Sister – Edith C. Ruehrup – Died 5/8/2020

Brother – Milton L. Steiner – Died 7/5/2008

Brother In-Law – Elmer Ruehrup – Died 10/17/1992.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Todd Bean, Transitional Minister, Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL., officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ or Grantfork United Church of Christ or Donor’s Choice.