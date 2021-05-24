Ardith Ann Carman, 79, of Vandalia, IL passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at SBL Fayette County Hospital.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia with Pastor Frank Crossin Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00- 11:00.

Mrs. Carman was born on July 11, 1941 in Shobonier, IL, the daughter of Stewart and Verble (Williams) Meador. She married Earnest B. Carman on July 09, 1983; together they celebrated nearly 38 years of marriage.

Ardith was both a beautician and a Licensed Practical Nurse. Over the years, she was employed by Utlaut Memorial Hospital; Fayette County Hospital; Hitz Memorial Home; and as a travelling nurse through the Visiting Nurse Association. She loved helping her husband in the grocery store, sewing, and all types of crafting. Ardith was also a member of the Apostolic Revival Church of Highland.

She is survived by her husband, Earnest Carman of Vandalia; daughters, Connie and husband Mike Hobler of Vandalia, Sandra and husband Troy Gibson of Ramsey, Sherri and husband Scott Workman of Vandalia; son, Trent Carman and wife Josie of Highland; brother, Dan Meador of Blue Mound; grandchildren, Michael Hobler and wife Debra, Angela and husband Matthew Graumenz, Michelle and husband Jesse Ruffner, Danielle Harl and friend Brad, Arielle and husband Dayne Huckaba, Chantelle Lasowski, David Gibson and wife Crystal, Derek Gibson and wife Allison, Bailee Workman and friend Cade, Ally Grace Carman, and Jenna Carman; and 21 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Curtis Carman; daughter, Karen Thoman; grandson, Anthony Workman; and granddaughter, Gabrielle Harl.