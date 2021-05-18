Betty J. Nida, age 94 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, May 13, 2021, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Highland, IL.

She was born on Thursday, January 20, 1927, in Eminence, MO, the daughter of Clarence and Mary (nee Kidd) Warmack.

On Saturday, December 24, 1955, she married Edward D. Nida, who passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

She was born at Eminence, MO; lived in Granite City, Pontoon Beach, Caseyville, Collinsville and Highland. She enjoyed travelling in the Smokey Mountains through Tennessee into the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Survivors include:

Son – Larry McCabe

Son – Jerry McCabe

Son – Marshall Nida

Grandchild – Christopher McCabe

Grandchild – Curtis McCabe

Great Grandchild – Lacee McCabe

Great Grandchild – Lauryn McCabe

Brother – James “Jimmy” Warmack.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Clarence Warmack – Died 5/14/1952

Mother – Mary D. Warmack, nee Kidd – Died 12/9/1973

Husband – Edward D. Nida – Died 4/19/2020

Sister – Thelma Martin

Sister – Evelyn Bringer – Died 7/03/2006

Sister – Virginia Madley

Brother – Charles Warmack.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, and there are no services.