Betty J. Nida, age 94 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, May 13, 2021, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Highland, IL.
She was born on Thursday, January 20, 1927, in Eminence, MO, the daughter of Clarence and Mary (nee Kidd) Warmack.
On Saturday, December 24, 1955, she married Edward D. Nida, who passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
She was born at Eminence, MO; lived in Granite City, Pontoon Beach, Caseyville, Collinsville and Highland. She enjoyed travelling in the Smokey Mountains through Tennessee into the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Survivors include:
Son – Larry McCabe
Son – Jerry McCabe
Son – Marshall Nida
Grandchild – Christopher McCabe
Grandchild – Curtis McCabe
Great Grandchild – Lacee McCabe
Great Grandchild – Lauryn McCabe
Brother – James “Jimmy” Warmack.
She was preceded in death by:
Father – Clarence Warmack – Died 5/14/1952
Mother – Mary D. Warmack, nee Kidd – Died 12/9/1973
Husband – Edward D. Nida – Died 4/19/2020
Sister – Thelma Martin
Sister – Evelyn Bringer – Died 7/03/2006
Sister – Virginia Madley
Brother – Charles Warmack.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, and there are no services.