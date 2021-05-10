Beulah F. Hetzel, age 92 of Highland, IL, died Friday, May 07, 2021, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on September 11, 1928, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Edward and Milda (nee Tschannen) Federer.

Beulah was born in Madison County, and grew up on the family farm east of Highland. She and her sisters helped on the farm and operated C&B Velvet on Main Street in Highland in the 50’s. After her marriage moved to Collinsville and worked at Kroger, cleaned houses and ironed clothes. After her divorce she moved back to Highland and worked at Guy & Vicki’s, then Rosenthal Optometric until the early 2000’s. She enjoyed reading, baking, crossword puzzles, making quilts for her grandchildren, Cardinal Baseball, going to dances and was very interactive with her family and friends.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Debra D. “Debbie” (Kenneth) Holdener, Shiloh, IL

Daughter – Joanne C. (David) Reidelberger, Carlyle, IL

Grandchild – Haley L. C. (Significant Other John Cygan) Reidelberger, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Lauren C. (Derek) Tilson, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Stephanie R. (Signicant Other Michael Jeffers) Holdener , St. Louis, MO

Grandchild – Michele E. Holdener, Los Angeles, CA

Great Grandchild – Lyla L. Tilson

Great Grandchild – Allan L. Tilson

Nephew – Keith (Connie) Barnes, ., TX

Niece – Sandy (Leon) McBride, ., TX

Nephew – Randy S. (Sue) Lauer, Highland, IL

Great Nephew – Nathan S. (Ann) Lauer and son Caleb, Maryville, IL

Great Nephew – Evan M. Laurer, Highland, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many

Friends – Many

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Edward R. Federer – Died 6/13/1964

Mother – Milda C. Federer nee Tschannen – Died 7/10/1981

Sister & Brother In-Law – Clarabella (Myrl) Lauer

Sister & Brother In-Law – Evelynn G. (Robert) Barnes

Nephew – Brian Barnes – Died 4/24/2012

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Dan Perry officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice ; Highland Home ; Buddy Bench @ Highland Community Schools.