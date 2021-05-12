Brian C. Lingley, age 45 of Greenville, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at his home in Greenville.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Greenville with Pastor Jeffery Nehrt officiating. Interment will follow in McKendree Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church Thursday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Memorials are asked to be made to the family, for the boys, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made online at www.donnellwiegand.com. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Brian Christopher, the son of Dennis and Carol (Neumann) Lingley, was born May 24, 1975. He grew up on the family farm south of Greenville, attended the local schools and graduated from Greenville High School with the class of 1993. Brian then went to Kaskaskia College obtaining his Associates degree in Criminal Justice and then went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. He has worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections for over 20 years. Brian started as a Correctional Officer at Graham Correctional Center then was promoted to Correctional Counselor. Most recently Brian was promoted to Parole Officer working in the East St. Louis region.

Brian and Crystal Rae Willmirth were united in marriage on June 10, 2000. They are the parents of 3 boys; Brady, Layne and Cody. Brian enjoyed spending time with his boys fishing, hunting, and boating and spent many summer days on Governor Bond Lake as a member of the Ski Club. Brian especially enjoyed duck hunting with his boys and dearest friends, and had a place where he and his friends went often. When Brian wasn’t busy at work or enjoying the outdoors he could be found watching his boys play sports or helping on his family farm.

Brian and Crystal were members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Greenville, where Brian was an Elder at the church.

He is survived by his wife, sons, parents, sister Julie Elders and husband Dylan, sister-in-law Cassie Hollenkamp and husband Kyle, nieces and nephews: Morgan Wilderman, Grant Wilderman, Caroline Elders, Brennan Willmirth, Nora Hollenkamp and Nate Hollenkamp. He also leaves behind many close friends.