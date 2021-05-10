Carl E. Cannon, age 70 of Greenville, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Greenville with Pastor Dee Armes officiating. Interment will follow in Waite Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Memorials are to the First Christian Church. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Carl Everett, the son of Marshall and Lola (Watts) Cannon, was born August 24, 1950 in East Saint Louis, Illinois. Carl grew up in East Saint Louis attended the local schools and graduated from East Side High School in East Saint Louis, Illinois. He served our country in the United States Air Force after school in 1967. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant.

Carl and Diane Schanuel were united in marriage on March 24, 1984. They have enjoyed 37 years together. Carl worked for US Steel in Granite City, Illinois for 38 years. He retired in 2019 and has enjoyed spending time with family, yard work and playing with his 1940 Chevy. Carl and Diane were members of the First Christian Church in Greenville. Carl was a member of the American Legion, Collinsville, Illinois.

Surviving are 2 daughters; Kathy Wilds and husband David of Greenville and Misty Klasing and husband Tim of Okawville, Illinois. Loving grandfather of 5; Dylan James and wife Jessica, Davey Wilds who passed away in 2010, Cole Klasing, Taylor Wilds, Courtney Klasing and Envy Beil. He was the great-grandfather to Kenzi and Emberly.

