Charles E. “Charlie” Becker, age 69, of Breese, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at his residence.

He was born April 2, 1952 in Breese, son of the late Joseph and Juliana, nee Woltering, Becker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, John Von Alst. Charlie is survived by his son, Christopher (special friend Kayla Nielson) Becker, daughter, Amy (Brad) Niemeyer, son, John Michael (special friend Brittney Stein); his grandchildren, Mason and Allie Becker, Carter, Maxwell, and Gabrielle Niemeyer, and Paetin Holtgrave; his siblings, John (special friend Nancy Nettemeier) Becker of Breese, Margaret (Roger) Foppe of Breese, James (Marcia) Becker of Carlyle, Barbara Von Alst of Breese, Julie (Phil) Becker of Breese, and Alicia (Kermit) Smith of Houston, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

He worked for Joseph F. Becker Masonry throughout his life. He was an avid boater that spent most of his free time on the water, and a member of the Duck Club Yacht Club of St. Charles, MO. Charlie was also a proud team member of the 2nd Amendment USA Boat Racing Team.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Breese American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Community Link or Residential Hospice and will be received at the legion or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.