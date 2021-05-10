Cleo Mary Krebs, age 94 of Carlyle, died on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Cleo was born in Bartelso, Illinois on February 16, 1927, a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth M. (nee Bergmann) Winkeler. She married Regis G. Krebs on April 13, 1948, in Bartelso and he preceded her in death on July 3, 1998.

Mrs. Krebs is survived by her children – Mary Shirley (Steve) of Tampa, Florida, Joanie Becker (Bill) of Breese, Jackie Beatty (Steve) of Anna, Charlotte Newbold (Steve) of New Athens, Greg Krebs (Kay) of Greensboro, North Carolina, Rick Krebs of Carlyle, Doris Stein (Steve) of Salem, Paula Laws (special friend Gerry Wuebbles) of Carlyle, Dennis Krebs (Mary Jo) of Breese, and Mark Krebs (Dawn) of Breese; a son-in-law – John Zieren of Carlyle; her in-laws – Aggie Winkeler of Bartelso, and Ralph and Carol Hilmes of Salem; 27 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband – Regis Krebs; a daughter – Nancy Zieren; her brothers – George Winkeler (Rose), Albert Winkeler (Helen), Rudolph Winkeler (Josephine), Frank Winkeler, and Edward Winkeler (Helen); her sisters – Marie Winkeler, Johanna Fuehne (Ted), Josephine Kunkel (Edward), Betty Gebke (Isadore), and Marcella Clark (James “Sonny”); and her sisters-in-law – Sr. Margery Krebs, PHJC, Mary Margaret Hilmes, and Verena Krebs.

Cleo worked at Moran Shoe Company and later at the Carlyle Healthcare Center. She and her husband, Regis, raised 11 children on their family farm in Carlyle. Lucky for all, her hobbies and interests benefitted her growing family and community. Cleo enjoyed gardening and baking, providing years of holiday meals, pies, and cookies and hundreds of jars of jelly along with debates about which was best—strawberry, grape, or peach. Her love for sewing and quilting will forever be etched into the memories of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren through the costumes, patches, curtains, and quilts that she made over the years. Cleo’s favorite times were those spent together, from family gatherings at the farm to annual vacations at the Lake of the Ozarks. Cleo was a woman of strong faith. She was a long-standing member of St. Mary’s Parish and St. Ann Altar Sodality and was devoted to praying her daily Rosaries.

Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Steven Beatty and Fr. George Mauck, with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle.

In lieu of other gifts, expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Krebs are suggested to St. Mary’s Church or to the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ (PHJC) in Donaldson, IN. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.