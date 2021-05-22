Dale E. Green, 55, of Sorento, passed away at 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Dale was born March 2, 1966 in Litchfield, the son of James and Rosalie (Harner) Green. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1984. Dale started working for Clean Uniform in Highland while in high school, and worked there until 2015. He married Misty Paoletti on August 13, 1994 at the Presbyterian Church in Sorento. They later divorced. Dale was a man of faith and member of the Sorento Baptist Church. He was active in the Bond County Hunting Community, and he especially loved deer hunting, pheasant hunting, and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Marvin L. Green; sister, Debra Swett; and nephew, Jeffery Green.

Dale is survived by his children, Tyler Paoletti of Greenville, Kari (husband, Michael) Jernigan of Smithboro, and Mary Beth (fiancé, Sean Roach) Green of Greenville; grandchildren, Ahyria Jernigan, Abigail Roach, Brett Roach, and Callie Roach; brothers, James (wife, Donna) Green, and Jeff (wife, Leota) Green, both of Litchfield; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dale will be cremated and no public ceremonies will be held at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dale’s family c/o Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, PO Box 5, Sorento, IL 62086.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento with arrangements

